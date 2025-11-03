ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Short Interest Up 56.0% in October

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the September 30th total of 878,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,876,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,876,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PSQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. 7,132,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,358.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

