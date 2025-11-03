ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) Short Interest Up 58.8% in October

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,380,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITU traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,498. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.

About ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

