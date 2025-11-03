ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Short Interest Up 58.1% in October

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:MVV traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $67.54. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,067. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.15. ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51.

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

