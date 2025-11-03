Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.5425, but opened at $1.46. Prosiebensat.1 Media shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 2,361 shares trading hands.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $953.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.46 million. Prosiebensat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

