Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Farley Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.6% in the second quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 13,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 431,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% in the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

