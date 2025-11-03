Q2 EPS Estimates for EL Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $96.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

