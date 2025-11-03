Q4 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com Issued By William Blair

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $244.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $250.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.37. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

