Q4 Earnings Forecast for First Solar Issued By William Blair

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $7.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.62. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

First Solar Stock Up 14.3%

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $266.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $269.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Solar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,251 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

