Q4 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $250.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

