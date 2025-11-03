Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $517.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $469.00 to $517.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus set a $540.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.73.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7%

PWR stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.08. The company had a trading volume of 410,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

