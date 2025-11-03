Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Trading Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.0280. Approximately 200,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 527,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.08 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

See Also

