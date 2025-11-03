Raymond James Financial Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$150.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on TIH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$160.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$164.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$178.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$154.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$148.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$172.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total value of C$876,600.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- What is Put Option Volume?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.