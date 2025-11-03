Rayonier Inc. $RYN Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 225,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

RYN opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

