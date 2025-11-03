Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clean Harbors (CLH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2025 – Clean Harbors had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Clean Harbors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $253.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Clean Harbors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Clean Harbors had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $277.00 to $270.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Clean Harbors had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Clean Harbors had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Clean Harbors had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/19/2025 – Clean Harbors is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

