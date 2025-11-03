Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $51.23. 1,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

Recruit Stock Down 2.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.59.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

