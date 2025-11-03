Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 67,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,557,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regencell Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

