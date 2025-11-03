REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.5160. 231,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 867,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

View Our Latest Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Trading Down 5.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $612.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.25). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.95%. The company had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In related news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $262,634.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,964.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,169 shares of company stock valued at $416,598. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6,181.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 20,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.