Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) dropped 14.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.2920. Approximately 1,702,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,482,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. Leerink Partners raised shares of Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $49,156.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,556.16. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after buying an additional 237,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 987,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 950,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 80,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

