Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 3rd (AGCO, AMTB, ASUR, ATR, AUTL, AVB, BBIO, BRO, CADE, CARS)

Research Analysts' Updated EPS Estimates for November 3rd

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 3rd:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $123.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $142.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $214.00 price target on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). CIBC issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW). Citizens Jmp issued a market outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $127.00.

Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). Rothschild & Co Redburn issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $206.00.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON). They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS). They issued a market outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $181.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $243.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q). They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. The firm currently has a $471.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $455.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of SLB (NYSE:SLB). Rothschild & Co Redburn issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $392.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $407.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

