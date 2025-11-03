Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 3rd (AGCO, AMTB, ASUR, ATR, AUTL, AVB, BBIO, BRO, CADE, CARS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 3rd:

Get AGCO Corporation alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $123.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $142.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $214.00 price target on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). CIBC issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW). Citizens Jmp issued a market outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $127.00.

Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). Rothschild & Co Redburn issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $206.00.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON). They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS). They issued a market outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $181.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $243.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q). They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. The firm currently has a $471.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $455.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of SLB (NYSE:SLB). Rothschild & Co Redburn issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $392.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $407.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.