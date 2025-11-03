Reviewing Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) & Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Expion360 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Expion360 has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -137.70% -427.62% -119.08% Research Frontiers -143.78% -72.81% -50.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and Research Frontiers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $5.62 million 0.83 -$13.48 million ($23.81) -0.06 Research Frontiers $1.22 million 53.41 -$1.31 million ($0.05) -38.80

Research Frontiers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expion360. Research Frontiers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expion360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Expion360 and Research Frontiers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 1 0 0 0 1.00 Research Frontiers 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Research Frontiers beats Expion360 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. The company's SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels, and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. It serves architectural, automotive, marine, and aerospace and appliance applications. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

