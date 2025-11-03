Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.33 and last traded at $39.0690. 17,621,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 74,668,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 7.6%

The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,525,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,220. The trade was a 30.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,589. The trade was a 87.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 454,204 shares of company stock worth $10,300,876 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 25.1% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 45,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 6,219.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,257 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

