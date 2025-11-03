Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $30,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 65.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

RIO stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

