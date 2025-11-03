Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $4.04 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 433.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,971 shares of company stock valued at $140,461,589. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $648.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

