Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2025

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNRGet Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$148.00 to C$158.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$154.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$152.57.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$134.56. The company had a trading volume of 664,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,752. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$132.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.30. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$126.11 and a 52-week high of C$158.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

