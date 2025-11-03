Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$148.00 to C$158.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$154.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$152.57.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$134.56. The company had a trading volume of 664,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,752. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$132.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.30. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$126.11 and a 52-week high of C$158.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

