Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.77. The stock has a market cap of C$386.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.

