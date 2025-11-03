Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.
