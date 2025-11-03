Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,800 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMCO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royalty Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Royalty Management in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Royalty Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Royalty Management Stock Up 10.0%

About Royalty Management

RMCO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. 110,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -346.50 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Royalty Management has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

