RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.4750. 340,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,611,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.69.

RPC Trading Up 3.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RPC had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $225.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in RPC by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 137,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RPC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RPC by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

