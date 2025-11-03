SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) were down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.6850. Approximately 8,637,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 20,203,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAES shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised SEALSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEALSQ presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAES

SEALSQ Stock Down 11.2%

Institutional Trading of SEALSQ

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEALSQ by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 584,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 12.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.