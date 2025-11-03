Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Security Bancorp Stock Performance
SCYT remained flat at $82.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.08. Security Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.
About Security Bancorp
