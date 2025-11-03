Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Security Bancorp Stock Performance

SCYT remained flat at $82.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.08. Security Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending.

