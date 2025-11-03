SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,730 shares.The stock last traded at $9.3460 and had previously closed at $9.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on SEGXF. Barclays downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SEGRO to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SEGRO
SEGRO Price Performance
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.