Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Shanghai Electric Group Trading Down 0.2%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.
About Shanghai Electric Group
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Electric Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.