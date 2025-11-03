Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Shanghai Electric Group Trading Down 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

