Short Interest in 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH) Rises By 54.7%

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,900 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 3.72% of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,401. 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Company Profile

The 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (EDGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund that invests in various hard assets. The fund seeks capital appreciation and limits losses depending on market conditions. EDGH was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.