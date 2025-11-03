Short Interest in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Increases By 58.0%

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 862,500 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the September 30th total of 546,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 286,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,747. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

