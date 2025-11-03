Short Interest in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Grows By 56.0%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,800 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $251.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Further Reading

