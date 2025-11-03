Short Interest in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Expands By 57.3%

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,200 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CSD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.21. 478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1-year low of $63.06 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

