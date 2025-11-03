Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIL) Rises By 56.4%

iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,300 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IBIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. 12,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,465. iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 23.77% of iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF seeks to track the investment results of the ICE 2035 Maturity US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index, which is composed of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) maturing between January 1, 2035, and October 15, 2035.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.