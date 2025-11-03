Short Interest in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Increases By 54.3%

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 83,860,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 54,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $43.63. 13,955,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,430,262. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

