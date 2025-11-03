Short Interest in LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Increases By 54.2%

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 179,800 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

LAVA Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.61. 28,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.00.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LAVA Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

In other LAVA Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,370,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $3,318,746.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,181,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $1,736,262.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,947,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,238.07. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,861,226 shares of company stock valued at $9,944,164. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on LAVA Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.24 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAVA Therapeutics

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.