Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Rises By 54.1%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,900 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.74% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,609. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.11. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($5.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.79) by $0.28. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 404.56%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYRA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

