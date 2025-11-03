Short Interest in Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. (OTC:MCHIF) Expands By 60.1%

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. (OTC:MCHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,100 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the September 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Maruichi Steel Tube Stock Up 200.0%

MCHIF traded up $4.87 on Monday, hitting $7.31. Maruichi Steel Tube has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

Maruichi Steel Tube Company Profile

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. produces and sells steel tubes and steel sheet coatings in Japan, North America, and Asia. It offers water pipes, OCTGs, and electrical conduits for use in plant construction projects and power generation plants; mechanical tubes; lamp posts, road signs, traffic lights, security barriers, and other fabricated products.

