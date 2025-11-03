Short Interest in Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB) Grows By 55.2%

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 715,300 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Stevens Hooker sold 65,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $1,186,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 834,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,203,146.59. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northpointe Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northpointe Bancshares from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Northpointe Bancshares Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NPB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 55,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,608. The company has a market cap of $540.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. Northpointe Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million.

Northpointe Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Northpointe Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

About Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

