Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK) Rises By 57.1%

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $1,028,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 0.3%

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 266,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company, which was established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 10, 2024 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

