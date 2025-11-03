Short Interest in Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Increases By 55.9%

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 689,800 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the September 30th total of 442,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roadzen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Roadzen Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RDZN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 531,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,250. Roadzen has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roadzen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roadzen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Roadzen by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roadzen by 51.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Roadzen during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roadzen by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

Further Reading

