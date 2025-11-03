Short Interest in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Increases By 57.9%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance
SNSE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,665. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $18.35.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.20) by $2.29. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sensei Biotherapeutics
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sensei Biotherapeutics
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.