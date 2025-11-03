Short Interest in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Increases By 57.9%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SNSE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,665. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.20) by $2.29. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

