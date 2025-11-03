Short Interest in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ) Increases By 55.9%

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

NASDAQ DVQQ traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Tactive Advisors LLC owned 19.13% of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Defined Volatility Triple Qs index. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 22%.

