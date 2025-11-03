Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,230,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,976,577 shares.The stock last traded at $5.8420 and had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cormark raised Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigma Lithium has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 24.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $546.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $2,478,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $187,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 65.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,678,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 133.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,381 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

