Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,100 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,280,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

About Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF

The Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (XV) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide a 15% annualized distribution rate, paid monthly. The fund employs a strategy of selling barrier put options based on the worst-performing of three reference indices: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Russell 2000.

