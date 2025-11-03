Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 3,727 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

Apple Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

