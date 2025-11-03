Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $478,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

