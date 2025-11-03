SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,400 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SPGM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,839. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

